הרמטכ"ל בגבול הצפון דובר צה"ל

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi today (Wednesday) toured the northern front.

During the tour, the Chief of Staff was seen wearing a protective vest, only two weeks after he was documented on a tour of the area by a reporter from a Lebanese channel considered close to the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

As part of the tour, Halevi saw the barrier being built these days along the border. The barrier's construction has progressed by dozens of kilometers in recent months.

The commanders of the Northern Command presented to the Chief of Staff the plans for the defense in the area and the strengthening of the security of the residents of the north. The Chief of Staff also held a situational assessment during which the commanders reviewed the recent events and presented a variety of measures used by the division to disrupt and thwart violations of Israel's sovereignty in the border area.

Earlier, President Isaac Herzog visited the area and said: "The people of Israel are at their best here. They work, they build, they put down roots in the soul, they develop, they grow and they deal with all the problems of the country."

"I look across the border - I see Lebanon collapsing, and I think we are all reaching out to Lebanon, telling the Lebanese citizens you don't deserve it, you don't deserve to have Iran and Hezbollah destroy and dismantle you, we extend our hand for peace. But let's be clear - that no one gets confused, especially Hezbollah, which is across the border here, make no mistake and don't get confused, the IDF is very strong! It is prepared and ready for any scenario. And moreover - we will make sure to maintain our sovereignty and the peace of our citizens. Their safety is above all other concerns for us."