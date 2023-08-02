Avrahami Friedlander, a resident of Yitzhar who was injured Tuesday in a shooting attack in Maaleh Adumim, has begun to regain consciousness.

Friedlander was at a restaurant with his wife and six children when the terrorist opened fire. One of his children suffered light injuries to his back.

Four other victims of the shooting attack are hospitalized in Jerusalem, in moderate and light condition.

Friedlander's wife told Kan News, "We were on a trip, the whole family together, and we stopped to eat at Burgers Bar. The terrorist passed beside us, and my husband went out first."

Six people were injured in the Tuesday attack at the Yahalom Square near a shopping mall in Maaleh Adumim. Two of the victims, including Friedlander himself, were seriously injured in the shooting. Three victims suffered moderate injuries, and one suffered light injuries. Among the injured is a 14-year-old boy. All of the victims were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center.

The terrorist, a Palestinian Authority Arab who worked as a cleaner and held a legal work permit, was neutralized by a Border Police officer who was on vacation. Examination of the terrorist's bag revealed a large number of bullets.

MDA EMTs David Turjeman and Shabtai Aharon: “When we arrived on scene we saw two males aged 29 and 27, lying by the entrance to the mall, fully conscious with gunshot wounds to their limbs. We provided them initial medical treatment including bandaging and stopping the bleeding, and they were evacuated in MDA mobile intensive care units (MICUs) in moderate, stable condition to hospitals in Jerusalem. During their treatment we received further reports of further victims in the mall. Additional MDA teams who arrived searched the area and treated 4 victims in serious, moderate and mild condition.”

MDA Paramedic Oren Brill, who evacuated the seriously injured victim to hospital: “Civilians called to enter a restaurant where there was a 41 year old conscious male with gunshot wounds to his upper body. We provided life-saving medical aid, stopping the bleeding and administered medications, and rapidly evacuated him in serious condition to hospital. Following a primary assessment in the trauma room, he was rushed to the operating room.”