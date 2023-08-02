At the Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv, a stand by Vicky Ezra, owner of the viral Bread and Omelette sandwich shop in Netanya, is expected to open Thursday for a week.

The original shop in Netanya became a viral sensation after a promotional music video became popular in the Israeli nightclub scene. The shop itself has also experienced a dramatic spike in business.

The Azrieli Mall promises that Ezra himself will come to prepare the omelettes. "I am happy, proud and excited to share with you that for the first time I am leaving Netanya and coming to Azrieli in Tel Aviv," said Ezra.

He also added: "I am coming to prepare Bread and Omelettes for the entire State of Israel. I invite you with great excitement to come to the DNA complex in Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv, starting this Thursday at 11:00."