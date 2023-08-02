The holiday of love - Tu B'Av - will be celebrated by Aliza and Bezalel in a particularly romantic atmosphere.

The couple, who met in the corridors of Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, say that fate brought them together precisely when they were fighting for the life of Bezalel's sick grandfather. As a nurse in the Oncology Department, she took care of the grandfather with devotion. He was a caring grandson who accompanied his grandfather throughout his hospitalization.

Aliza Kandel has worked as a nurse in the Oncology Department at Hadassah Ein Kerem for six years. Bezalel specializes in real estate appraisal. Their encounter was very coincidental.

"I was working the evening shift when Bezalel came into the department to visit his grandfather, and as soon as I saw him, I said to myself, 'Wow, what a handsome individual,'" Aliza says with a smile. "I cared for his grandfather, and he was the family member who stayed with the hospitalized grandfather that weekend."

"When I entered the room to take care of him, the grandfather asked if I was married, and when I told him I wasn't, he winked at Bezalel and encouraged him to take the first step.... And from there, it's all history."

"At one point, we talked a bit in the hallway, and Bezalel asked me for my phone number. A short time later, he texted me, and we went on our first date to the winery in Ein Kerem." By the second date, Aliza says, she already knew "this was it."

"I have been on dates, friends introduced me to guys, but it didn't suit me," she explains. "I always knew that I would find my match through work, I had such a strong intuition that I would meet someone not on a standard date, and so it was."

"Our treatment of oncology patients in the department lasts a long time, so we get to know them in-depth and connect with them and their families. Not surprisingly, this is how I got to know my soulmate. My relationship with Bezalel progressed quickly, and we were engaged after a year and a half."

"For me, working in this special department at Hadassah gives me a lot of perspectives on life, the giving empowers me, and I feel that I am doing meaningful work for others. And now, another significant gift I have received is Bezalel."

Bezalel, for his part, agrees with the assertion. "When you accompany your grandfather in the oncology department, it's not an easy time, but there were bright spots. An amazing team that tried to make it easier and better for him and do everything for him, the humanity and dedication that characterizes everyone, and the highlight - of course- that I was privileged to meet with Aliza. In the end, love came from the most unexpected direction."