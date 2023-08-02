Mrs. Feder turned out the light and closed the door. But when she finally heard the slow and steady sweet rhythm of 1 year-old Esther’s breathing coming from inside, she opened it again. Mrs. Feder watched her angelic, rosy face in the pink nightlight’s glow. Everything looked so familiar. The floral blankets. The glow-in-the-dark clouds on the ceiling.

She wondered how long it would all last.

To Mrs. Feder, it seemed like only yesterday that everything felt so hopeful. She and her husband had finally saved enough money to do what many Israelis only dream of: Buying an apartment.

But years of hard work were lost when her husband started experiencing inexplicable pains all over his body. The strong, compassionate man she married, a successful rebbi, became unrecognizable. Slowly, they fell into dire poverty. In between caring for her husband and 1-year-old daughter Esther, Mrs. Feder started cleaning buildings at night. It’s a grueling job, but she’s doing everything in her power to hold her family together. More recently, Mrs. Feder’s biggest fear came true:

Their landlord sent them an eviction notice.

Now on the verge of losing their shelter, home, and every sense of familiarity, Mrs. Feder has opened a crowdfunding page where she pours out her heart: “We need help. To keep a roof over our heads. Please, consider giving what you can. We’re not just on the brink of homelessness– We’re on the brink of losing hope.”

An emergency fund has been set up to help the Feder family pay their rent when they need it the most. Click here to donate.