MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism), who heads the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, on Tuesday night was greeted by a lone protester when he entered a restaurant in Modi'in.

In a WhatsApp group of protesters, participants called to arrive and disturb Rothman, but only one person arrived, as the others chose to take photos.

"I'm from the Kalokelet Forum, and I came to disrupt your evening," the protester yelled at Rothman.

The name "Kalokelet" is a takeoff from the Kohelet Forum's name, and shares a root with the word "to ruin."