Tzvika Cohen, who was critically wounded seven years ago in a terrorist attack in Ma'ale Adumim, drove the terrorist who carried out Tuesday’s shooting attack in the city.

Cohen, who volunteers at a local community center, drove the terrorist to his home in the Palestinian Arab town of Al-Eizariya, after he claimed that he was not feeling well.

It is suspected that the terrorist took advantage of the return to his home in order to grab a weapon and return to the mall to carry out the attack, in which six civilians were injured, two of them seriously.

Cohen was injured seven years ago in an ax attack at the mall in Ma’ale Adumim, where he worked as a security guard, though a subsequent police investigation found that he was not armed.