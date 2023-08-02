Former US Vice President Mike Pence responded on Tuesday to the newest indictment against former President Donald Trump.

"Today's indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States," said Pence.

"I will have more to say about the government's case after reviewing the indictment. The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence but with this indictment, his candidacy means more talk about January 6th and more distractions," he added.

"As Americans, his candidacy means less attention paid to Joe Biden's disastrous economic policies afflicting millions across the United States and to the pattern of corruption with Hunter. Our country is more important than one man. Our constitution is more important than any one man's career," continued Pence.

"On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will," he concluded.

Pence, who is running against Trump for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, has said in the past that Trump’s words on Jan. 6 were “reckless,” and that the former President continues to be wrong in his assertions about the 2020 election.

He recently expressed hope that the Justice Department would not pursue charges against Trump for his conduct around the January 6 riots on the Capitol, saying that “my hope is that the judgment about the President’s actions on Jan. 6 would be left to the American people.”

Trump on Tuesday was charged by the Department of Justice with four counts: A conspiracy to defraud the United States "by using dishonesty, fraud and deceit to obstruct the nation’s process of collecting, counting, and certifying the results of the presidential election"; a conspiracy to impede the Jan. 6 congressional proceeding at which the collected results of the presidential election are counted and certified; a conspiracy against the right to vote and to have that vote counted; obstruction of, and attempt to obstruct and impede, the certification of the electoral vote.

Trump has been summoned to appear at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, D.C.