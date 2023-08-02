Volunteers from the Megillot rescue unit who operated on Tuesday night in the Nahal Yitav stream in the eastern Binyamin region were able to locate four missing persons.

The search began in the early evening hours after a report was received by police about four family members who went for a walk in the stream and had not returned after it got dark.

A short while after the search began, the grandfather of the family, 65, was located in light condition. It turned out that the family members had separated from each other and were scattered in different parts of the stream, which made the search difficult.

An Israel Air Force helicopter was dispatched to the scene. At the same time, a police helicopter was launched to scan the stream.