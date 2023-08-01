The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, held an exhibition on Monday for children from the Kav Lachayim special needs support organization as part of a special retreat being held in Kfar Vardim in northern Israel.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov commented: “We salute our volunteers who continue to traverse all of Israel, not only to save lives, but also to bring joy and put a smile on these childrens’ faces. The IDU considers these exhibitions operational activity in every respect.“