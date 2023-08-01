Six people were injured Tuesday in the shooting attack in Maaleh Adumim, when a 20-year-old terrorist from the nearby village of Azaria opened fire with a gun at the diners at the Burgers Bar restaurant in the city.

In exclusive footage obtained by Channel 13 News, the terrorist is seen entering the restaurant, firing, and fleeing. One of the diners runs towards him and tries to throw a chair at him.

In the footage, the terrorist is seen running down the street with a gun drawn. Civilians who were there hid under cars and some ran away from him. He then takes up a position at the bus stop and shoots at passersby.

A Border Police officer who was there on vacation called out to him, and the terrorist opened fire in his direction. In response, the officer shot and killed the terrorist after a short chase.

Six people were injured in the attack, three of them were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital, two of them a father and son. The son arrived with minor injuries and was released by the evening. The father and the other injured are in serious condition but their lives are not in danger. At the Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital, three more are hospitalized, including a 14-year-old boy. All of them have gunshot wounds to their upper bodies and are fully conscious.

Itai Turgeman, one of those wounded in the attack, said from his bed in the hospital: "I am a barber in Maaleh Adumim. My client, a Border Police officer, arrived. We heard gunfire and ran frantically in the direction where people were pointing us. At some point we saw the terrorist and he was wearing a reflective vest, which made us overlook him initially. People from the windows shouted to us that it was him and then we went back. The terrorist shot me and hit me in the hand and another guy who was next to me in the leg. The heroic officer neutralized him after that in a few seconds. We survived by a miracle."