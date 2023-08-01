An African-American man driving in the streets of Crown Heights, New York, pulled out a gun and aimed it at a Chabad-Lubavitch hasid driving next to him.

The Jewish man tried to escape, and sped up, but the African-American sped after him and tailgated him.

When the two vehicles reached a police position near 770 Eastern Parkway, the attacker escaped and turned onto a side street.

The would-be Jewish victim then turned to the local police and gave a full testimony of the incident.

The New York Police Department has begun searching for the suspect, who is still at large.