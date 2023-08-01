One of the victims of the Tuesday afternoon terror attack in Maaleh Adumim recounted the moment the terrorist opened fire and hit him.

While on the way to the hospital, the man told the paramedic that he hid his wife and five-year-old daughter in the bathroom and went outside to neutralize the terrorist. A short time after he exited the building, he was hit by the terrorist's gunfire.

After the terrorist was neutralized, Magen David Adom (MDA) EMTs and paramedics arriving at the scene began searching for victims, some of whom were hiding in the street and in stores in the commercial center.

After locating the victims, the medical teams provided them with medical treatment, and evacuated six victims to Hadassah Mount Scopus and Shaare Zedek.

MDA Paramedic Miryam Sharvit said: "Along with other security services, we searched the scene that was complex due to the fact that some of the victims escaped and hid in shops in the mall. The injured who were all conscious, suffered gunshot wounds. We placed one of the victims, a 29 year old male with limb injuries and evacuated him to hospital in stable condition while providing medical treatment."

"During the journey the victim told us that he was in a restaurant with his wife and 5 year old daughter when they suddenly heard gunfire. He hid his wife and child in the bathroom and headed outside to make contact with the terrorist. When he left the building, he was hit by gunfire."