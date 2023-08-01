The knife found on the terrorist

A terrorist on Tuesday evening attempted to carry out a stabbing attack at a bus stop at the Eshtamoa Junction in the southern Hebron Hills.

The terrorist was neutralized.

Soldiers passing the junction in their vehicle noticed a terrorist at a bus stop, exited their vehicle, and walked towards the terrorist in order to question him.

In response, the terrorist pulled out a knife and attempted to stab one of the soldiers. The other soldiers worked forcefully to neutralize the terrorist by firing at him.

None of the IDF soldiers were injured. A military doctor declared the terrorist's death.