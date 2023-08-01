The terrorist who carried out a Tuesday afternoon shooting attack in Maaleh Adumim was videotaped as he fired and civilians attempted to escape the scene.

After a few seconds, the terrorist himself can be seen trying to escape the scene, but within a short time he is eliminated by a Border Police officer who was on his way to get a haircut.

The terrorist has been identified as a Palestinian Authority Arab who worked as a cleaner in a community center in Maaleh Adumim; he held a legal work permit.

The terrorist opened fire at civilians as he began to shoot, apparently with a pistol. He was neutralized by a Border Police officer who was on vacation and who pulled out his personal weapon and fired. Examination of the terrorist's bag revealed that he was in the possession of a large number of bullets.

According to PA reports, the terrorist was Mahanad al-Mazara'a, 20 years old and a resident of Kafr Azaria.

Magen David Adom (MDA) said, "MDA EMTs and paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated five shooting victims to Shaarei Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center. Among them are: One seriously injured, aged approximately 40; and four moderately injured, including a 37-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, and a boy of 14."

"Two victims, one seriously injured and one moderately injured, were evacuated to Shaare Zedek. Three moderately injured victims were evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus."