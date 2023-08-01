הלוחם משחזר את רגעי הנטרול דוברות המשטרה

The Border Police officer who neutralized the terrorist in a Maaleh Adumim shooting attack on Tuesday told Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai that he noticed a suspicious individual but was not sure that he was a terrorist.

The Tuesday afternoon shooting attack took place at a Maaleh Adumim shopping mall; a second incident was reported shortly after the attack. Initial findings indicate the reports were caused by a victim fleeing the scene.

"I wasn't sure that he was a terrorist, I shouted at him to stop," the officer recalled. "He did not stop and he began to fire at me. I understood that he was a terrorist - at a distance of 20 meters from me."

Border Police Commander Barik Yitzhak told the officer, "You acted in the most appropriate way for a Border Police officer. This is exactly what we expect of our fighters and our officers. With your actions and the determination with which you worked to make contact, you saved human lives."

Though the first terrorist was neutralized, security forces are still searching for accomplices.