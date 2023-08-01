First responders outside the infant's home

Two individuals died Tuesday morning within an hour of each other, in the city of Lod in central Israel.

In the first incident, an infant aged one-and-a-half years old was found lifeless in her home Tuesday morning. Her body has been taken to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute for examination.

A short time later, a man of about 40 years old was reported as having fainted at the city's train station.

Following attempts at resuscitation, first responders at the scene were forced to declare his death.

Unit 360 volunteers were present at both scenes, helping the victims.