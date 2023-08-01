תיעוד המרדף המבצעי דוברות המשטרה

An undercover Border Police unit on Tuesday morning arrested an individual suspected of growing drugs, in the firing range of the Tze'elim military base.

Soldiers from the unit waited near the greenhouse set up in the military firing range, and observed the suspect arriving at the greenhouse on a motorcycle which did not have license plates.

After the suspect did not heed the soldiers' calls to stop, the forces began pursuing him, and succeeded in arresting the suspect.

The suspect has been identified as an 18-year-old resident of Al 'Aza.

He has been taken for questioning by police.