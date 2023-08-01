MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), who heads Israeli opposition, on Tuesday morning ruled out any possibility that his party would join a unity government with the Likud.

"That would be complete capitulation," Lapid told Kan Reshet Bet.

Regarding the petition to the Supreme Court against recently-passed changes to the reasonableness standard, which is part of Basic Law: The Judiciary, Lapid claimed, "Every time the coalition wants to legislate something twisted, hurried, and careless, they call it a 'Basic Law' and claim that because of this, the court cannot intervene in it."

"A Basic Law is something that changes the country and has to do with its essence and the core of our way of ruling. This is something that you legislate by consensus, and most of all - with seriousness."

When asked what will happen if the Supreme Court invalidates the changes to the reasonableness standard, Lapid said, "A government bill will be proposed, it will pass through the whole process which a Basic Law needs to pass through - and in the end of the day, it could be that the coalition will win again."