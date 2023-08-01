The Movement for Quality Government in Israel on Monday evening appealed to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and demanded she launch an investigation against Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

The movement accuses Levin of being behind the Likud statement from earlier in the evening, and which some claimed was a threat against the judges of the Supreme Court.

The Likud statement said that "Israeli governments have always been careful to respect the law and rulings of the court, and the court has always been careful to respect basic laws. These two elements form the basis of the rule of law in Israel and the balance between the authorities in any democracy. Any deviation from one of these principles will cause serious harm to Israeli democracy, which these days needs calmness, dialogue and responsibility."

The chairman of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, Eliad Shraga, said, "This is not the first time that Minister Levin has threatened the judges of the Supreme Court."

"He did this on the eve of the Supreme Court hearing regarding [Aryeh] Deri, at the infamous press conference where he presented his four-step plan to crush Israeli democracy and turn the State of Israel into a dictatorship. The Attorney General must get involved and open a criminal investigation against Minister Levin immediately."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded earlier to the Likud statement and said, "The hint was clear and violent: 'Basic laws,' said the Likud statement, 'have always been respected.' The threat letter sent to the Supreme Court was clear: Basic laws have never been invalidated by the court, the message was clarified, so don't even try to touch them now. You are in our sights."