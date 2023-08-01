National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir commented on Monday evening on the possibility that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will decide on the formation of a unity government without him.

"If Netanyahu comes and says he doesn't want me because I want judicial reform or because I insisted on the reasonableness standard, we all understand the meaning - that tomorrow Otzma Yehudit will not get 14 seats, but 30 seats," said Ben Gvir in an interview on Radio 103FM.

He later attacked his predecessor in the ministry, Omer Barlev, over Barlev’s handling of the crime in the Arab sector, saying, "What success did he have? What? By taking weapons from citizens and arresting a person who shot a terrorist? By paying protection to crime families so that they would stop murders? The public is not stupid."

On the publication of photos of police officers who allegedly used excessive force against protesters against the judicial reform, he said, "I am not saying there is no violence in the police, but when you take an entire group of police officers, publish their photos and phone numbers of their children - even when I was beaten by the police, I did not do such things."

Ben Gvir commented on media personality Ari Shamai's call, during a broadcast on Channel 14 on Sunday, to release Yigal Amir, the murderer of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, and said, "I am not in favor of releasing Yigal Amir, but it is inconceivable that [terrorist Marwan] Barghouti will receive better conditions than he does. There cannot be a situation where there is discrimination when it comes to prison conditions."