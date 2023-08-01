Foreign Minister Eli Cohen was interviewed by Channel 12 News on Monday evening and commented on the progress of the contacts with Saudi Arabia, claiming that Israel is closer than ever to an agreement.

"Israel is the closest it has ever been to a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia. The window of time we have is until March next year, when the US enters an election campaign," said Cohen.

When asked about Saudi Arabia's rapprochement with Iran, he said that it was a "show" and added that an Israeli-Saudi agreement is a "definite American interest."

Asked about the reports of a demand that Israel freeze construction in Judea and Samaria as a condition for a deal with Saudi Arabia, Cohen replied, "It would not be right to enter into negotiations now. The Palestinian issue is not a barrier to peace, as we proved the Abraham Accords."

Commenting on remarks by members of his Likud Party who said they will no longer support unilateral legislation of the judicial reform, Cohen said, "There is no rebellion in the Likud. It is a democratic party where people have opinions."

Cohen refrained from answering if he would support the continuation of unilateral legislation and said, "We need to sign to promote the continuation of the legislation by agreement."