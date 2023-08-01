Lior Lifshitz, a volunteer with the national police motorcycle unit, on Monday said he would stop volunteering after refusing to delete a Facebook post against National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir he wrote on Sunday.

In the post, Lifshitz called on Ben Gvir to stop driving apart and slandering the protesters against the judicial reform. Lifshitz said that, about three minutes later, he was asked by his commander to delete the post due to him serving as a police volunteer, but he refused and chose instead to give up his role as a volunteer.

In a conversation with Walla!, Lifshitz, who volunteered for nine years in the police, recalled, "I told them that I am not prepared to delete the post. I don't think the post is political, I just asked the Minister of National Security to moderate his conduct and I also said that it is likely that someone like him would not have been able to volunteer in the police, because of his past criminal cases."

"I didn't want to delete the post because this world is the world I will leave to my children and grandchildren, and sometimes you have to stand up and be brave and give up and lose, but say what you really think and not hide," he added.

Despite his personal choice to keep the post online, Lifshitz is not calling on other volunteers to suspend their volunteering.

The Israel Police said, "The volunteer published a post on Facebook that is contrary to the police's instructions on the subject and was therefore summoned for a hearing."