A man was shot by authorities on Monday after firing shots at a Jewish school in Memphis, Tennessee, police said, according to CNN.

Memphis Police Assistant Chief Don Crowe said the suspect tried to gain entry into the Margolin Hebrew Academy but was stopped by double doors at the school.

Crowe said the man then fired shots at the school before leaving.

The Margolin Hebrew Academy confirmed no one at the school was injured in the incident.

“We can confirm that no one has been hurt in any way, and everyone is now safe, thank G-d. Please look out for further communication with additional information to come. In the meantime, our campus is completely closed. We thank you for your understanding,” the school said in a statement quoted by WREG-TV in Memphis.

Police said the shooter and fled the scene in a maroon RAM pickup truck with California tags, according to WREG-TV.

Officers later spotted the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The man got out of the pickup truck with a gun in his hand and was shot by an officer, police said.

The suspect was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. Police said they cannot determine at this time if the shooting was a hate crime, WREG-TV reported.