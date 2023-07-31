In light of the beginning of the summer break for educational institutions and the increase in hikes and day trips in the area, the Tzfat police on Monday held a working meeting and situational assessment for the Tzfat and Meron region in northern Israel.

The meeting was designed to increase preparedness of the emergency services in the area to be ready and respond in the best possible way to missing person incidents. The meeting was attended by the commander of the Tzfat police station, police rescue units, the Nature and Parks Department, United Hatzalah, Yedidim, and the Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in search and rescue.

"We welcome this important meeting of all the emergency forces. We all pray that summer vacation will pass in peace. With God's blessing, everyone will be refreshed. We remind the public to obey guidelines and travel according to the safety instructions," the IDU commented.