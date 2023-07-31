Chutzot DENYA is the new development on the Yerushalayim scene that’s breaking the status quo. Because now, upscale living can be your existence without the exorbitant price tag you think is part of that deal.

DENYA is in an especially serene and peaceful area renowned for its breathtaking views, across the street from the elite Ramat Denya neighborhood and close to Bayit Vegan. Being so conveniently located in and near established communities and right on the light rail route make this a highly-desirable location. City plans call for further development of the area, marking this project as the first in a sought-after community.

117 new, luxe apartments are going up with a variety of sizes and layouts for you to choose from. Resident evacuation is scheduled for September with construction set to begin very soon.

DENYA is being built by Israel’s leading developer Yehuda Rahamim, who’s been listed in the top DUNS 100 by Dun and Bradstreet since 2018. Known as Jerusalem’s most trustworthy developer, Yehuda Rahamim is a family-owned company with extensive experience and has dozens of successful residential and commercial large-scale projects. The company’s family values drive their commitment to success as well as their vision of being part of bringing modernity and a youthful spirit to Jerusalem’s older neighborhoods.

Large-scale plans for more new developments in the area, along with the city’s push on ongoing urban renewal, will quadruple current property values in the next few years. And as the first of many in the area, these homes will be rising exponentially in value.

Picture your gorgeous new home with Yerushalayim’s rolling, verdant views out the window. Close your eyes and breathe deep until you can feel the quiet settle on you and feel the brisk mountain air on your cheeks. Imagine hopping on the light rail and getting across the city without contending with snarling traffic. Where will you go today? Shop in the shuk, take a walk in the Jerusalem Forest, meet up with friends for coffee and a good shmooze. Or maybe you’re heading for the Kosel and then having lunch in Mamilla.

Continue to dream.

Dream of Yerushalayim, every Jew’s home away from home. But pinch yourself awake because this dream could be your reality.

Now is your opportunity to buy an apartment in Jerusalem with a down payment of only $150,000 out of a total of $650,000. Just say it with us.

#JINA. Jerusalem Is Now Affordable.

