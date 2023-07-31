American Friends of Judea and Samaria (AFJS) is offering three VIP strategic impact tours throughout Judea and Samaria this August.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant heartland of Israel with our exclusive VIP day tours. American Friends of Judea and Samaria (AFJS) invites you to join us on a remarkable journey through the captivating communities of Judea and Samaria.

Led by tour guide David Ha'ivri and hosted by Yigal Dilmoni, former CEO of the Yesha Council, these day tours offer a truly immersive experience. Explore the diverse aspects of life in Israeli towns, delve into ancient biblical sites, and gain a comprehensive understanding of the region's strategic importance.

Connect with elected officials, visionary leaders, and the everyday heroes making history for the Jewish people. Engage in meaningful conversations, hear firsthand accounts of triumphs and challenges, and witness the remarkable achievements taking place in these thriving communities.

Spaces are limited, so don't miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable experience.

David Ha'ivri, the guide of the tour told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News: "These trips are the perfect opportunity to see parts of the Land of Israel, which were the center of Jewish history, from the times of the Bible till today. The world is often obsessed with these areas and paints the Jewish communities here in a negative light. But these tours will share the reality of the situation on the ground.”

Haivri added, “At the same we will delve into all of the development taking place - the new building, infrastructure, and roads, to accommodate the growing population of over half a million Israelis.”

Haivri said, “The trips will allow people to come away as ambassadors, equipped with a whole new knowledge set, on this part of the country."

Click here to register for one, two, or all three tours