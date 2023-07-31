Defense Minister Gallant warned today (Monday) at a hearing in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Security Committee that the controversy surrounding the government's planned judicial reforms could damage the IDF's readiness for battle in the long term, but stated that for now, the army remains competent.

Kan News reported that the discussion, which lasted for about three hours, was particularly heated.

Minister Gallant said in the debate that "there is limited damage to the IDF's competence in the short term, but there is a possibility of damage in the long term. The IDF is [currently] capable of any mission."

According to him, "The internal tensions are analyzed and studied by our enemy. Hezbollah holds the opinion that it now has greater freedom of action below the threshold of escalation."

Senior IDF officials told the MKs that "our enemies see the current situation in Israel as an opportunity to attack Israel."

In the discussion, a dispute was revealed regarding how to define the refusal of IDF reservists to report for duty in protest against the judicial reforms. MK Gadi Eisenkot, a former IDF Chief of Staff said that these acts should not be called "refusals, but rather the termination of voluntary service."

The IDF explained to the members of the committee that they are engaged in a dialogue with the reservists who have declared that they will stop volunteering, in order to convince them not to carry out their threats.

Gallant and IDF officials slammed the MKs and ministers who attacked the reservists: "The statements that belittle the reservists have the opposite effect" of what those who make them intend, they said.