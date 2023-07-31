Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu (Otzma Yehudit) harshly criticized the discussion held in the Supreme Court regarding the Tiberias Law, and expressed concern that the court will see fit to invalidate the amendments to the reasonableness standard.

The so-called "Tiberias Law" allows the head of an elected committee to run in the local elections for the city in which he serves.

The changes to the reasonableness standard amended Basic Law: The Judiciary. Basic Laws are a group of laws intended, upon completion of the series, to form Israel's constitution.

Speaking to 103 FM Radio, Eliyahu said, "Everyone understands that the Supreme Court does not have the legal authority to invalidate laws. It's not as if it received that authority at some point. It's authority which it took for itself in the 90s, and also, there is still a difference between invalidating a law which is a regular law, and invalidating a Basic Law."

"Invalidating a Basic Law is something that has not yet been done here. It's true that there were discussions, it's a very very serious thing. I think it takes the law from the rule of law, which we all understand means the written word, and gives it to the rule of man. It's a very dangerous thing."