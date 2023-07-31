A suicide bomber detonated explosives in northwestern Pakistan, leaving at least 45 people dead and nearly 200 injured, Reuters reported.

The Sunday explosion took place at a political rally of the conservative Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) party, outside Khar in the country's Bajaur district.

According to provincial police, the suicide bomber set off the explosives near the stage, where several senior party leaders were seated. Initial investigations show that ISIS may be responsible for the attack.

However, Reuters noted that as of Monday morning, no group has claimed responsibility.

The provincial Information Minister, Feroz Jamal, told The Associated Press that thus far, 44 people had been “martyred” and nearly 200 wounded in the attack.

Bilal Faizi, an official at a state-run rescue agency, on Monday confirmed that the death toll has risen from 44 to 45, Reuters added.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and sent condolences to the families of the victims, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Pakistan Peoples Party noted in a statement that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a member of the party, "expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives."

"The terrorists, their facilitators and planners need to be eliminated so that peace is established in the country," the statement added.