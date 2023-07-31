The joint Israeli Navy and the United States Fifth Fleet exercise that began Sunday, will take place over the course of the next two weeks and will include training on land and in the sea.

Soldiers from the 914th Routine Security Fleet's Snapir Unit will practice detection and monitoring in the maritime space, inspection of vessels, search and rescue scenarios, joint training for taking over vessels and responding to terrorist activity alongside their counterparts from the U.S. Fifth Fleet.

The soldiers of the YALTAM Unit (Underwater Missions Unit), alongside their counterparts, will practice joint dives, locating, removing and neutralizing naval mines using remotely manned underwater vessels. Besides this training, the teams will carry out joint search and rescue training, using special means.

In addition, the two fleets will hold learning sessions in the field of naval and underwater medicine as well as emergency medicine.

"This is a significant exercise which constitutes an opportunity for joint learning, strategic and operational enhancement and the strengthening of the shared dialogue between the fleets," the IDF stressed. "Furthermore, it assists in promoting regional partnerships to thwart the threats that the region is facing."