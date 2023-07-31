The police arrested an Arab teen for allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail last week that hit a balcony near the home of Rabbi Dov Lior in the Beit Orot neighborhood on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem while Mayor Moshe Lion was visiting.

Officers from the Jerusalem District's Shalem Station, together with Border Police officers, arrested the suspect, and on Monday, the police will ask the court to extend his detention.

One of the participants of the meeting, during which the firebomb was thrown, recounted to Israel National News: "We sat in the middle of the meeting, and suddenly we heard a boom, we immediately went out on the balcony, the Rabbi's aids and the Mayor's aids, and we say a Molotov cocktail that caught fire."

According to him, the bottle ignited and damaged a canopy, a flower pot, and several plants on the rabbi's balcony.

"We quickly brought a hose, and we put out the fire within a short time," he concluded.