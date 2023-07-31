Scene of the traffic accident at Hasharon Junction

Fifteen people were injured Monday morning in a traffic accident at Hasharon Junction (Bayt Lid).

The collision involved four minibuses, and the injured include three people who suffered moderate injuries and 12 who suffered light injuries.

Medical teams are treating the injured.

Following the collision, the eastbound road at the junction has been closed.

Israel Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

On Sunday night, a man of about 20 suffered moderate to serious injuries, and four people suffered light injuries, in a traffic accident between a truck and a private vehicle on southbound Highway 6 near the Sorek Interchange.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics evacuated the moderately-injured victim to Sheba Medical Center, and the others to Kaplan Medical Center.