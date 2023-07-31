The IDF overnight operated in the Jenin Refugee Camp for the first time since its major counterterrorism operation in June and arrested two wanted terrorists from the Hamas terror organization.

According to Palestinian reports, one of the terrorists who were arrested was Fathi A'tum, a senior member of Judea and Samaria Hamas, who previously sat in an Israeli prison.

It was further reported that heavy exchanges of gunfire were conducted until the forces left the city.

The city of Jenin in northern Samaria has increasingly become a terrorist stronghold. On Thursday, a terror cell attempted to fire a rocket at the Jewish town of Ram-On in the Gilboa Regional Council. The rocket did not hit its target, and its remnants were found in Palestinian Authority-controlled territory in Samaria.

In June, the IDF operated for three days to combat terrorism in the city.