Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is calling to create an effective national plan to face the challenges set by the "fascist" government in Israel.

In an address to the secretary generals of the Palestinian organizations who met in Egypt, Haniyeh stated: "We are at an exceptional point in the conflict with the enemy that obligates us to think together and to make exceptional decisions surrounding the question of the fight against this policy."

He said: "We are at a window of opportunity that we must take advantage of since the occupation is suffering from an unprecedented internal conflict, the tension in its foreign relations, and its lack of ability to break our nation's will and escalating fight."

"We have a great responsibility and one way, which is the advancement of this conflict and the heroic intifada, and the support of it so we can reach our goals and end the occupation, uproot the settlements, and restore our full sovereignty to the occupied West Bank as an initial step to restoring our sovereignty on the entire historic land of Palestine."

Haniyeh also called "to support our people in the 48 (Arab-Israeli citizens), to protect their rights for a diplomatic and civil struggle, and to stop all the attempts to expel them or to make unilateral policies against them."

In addition, he called to "launch a widespread political, media, diplomatic campaign to isolate and condemn the occupation and the actions of its extremist government and its settlers" and to "take legal steps in all planes to bring the leaders of the occupation and soldiers to justice in the international courts for all their crimes against our people."