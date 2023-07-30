Foreign Minister Eli Cohen decided on Sunday to appoint Ma'ale Adumim Mayor Benny Kashriel as Israel's ambassador to Italy.

Kashriel, 71, originally from Ashkelon, has served as Mayor of Ma'ale Adumim since 1992 and is a highly regarded mayor, he serves as the head of the Likud faction in the Federation of Local Authorities and serves as a member of the directorate board of the National Lottery (Mifal Hapais) and Local Government Economic Services. In the past, he also served as the head of the Yesha Council.

Foreign Minister Cohen stated: "Italy is one of Israel's greatest and most important allies in Europe. Relations between the countries are getting closer and stronger by the day. Benny Kashriel served 31 years as the mayor of Ma'ale Adumim and led the city to unprecedented achievements and to incredible growth, and I'm sure his experience and unique skills will help advance the cooperation between the nations on matters of security and regional stability as well as economy and energy."

Benny Kashriel added: "I thank Foreign Minister Eli Cohen for the trust and honor in his decision to appoint me Israeli Ambassador to Italy. I am full of appreciation for the minister's work and achievements in the diplomatic field. I have no doubt that the cooperation between us will bring positive results for Italy, to strengthen and close the bond between the countries. I will fulfill this mission through deep dedication and responsibility to the state of Israel."