The police demanded that the prosecutor ask the court to order the removal of social media posts that share the photos and details of police officers who, according to demonstrators, used excessive force during anti-judicial reform demonstrations.

According to Israel Hayom, the police demanded that the publication of the violent officer's photos be treated similarly to the incitement against the head of public health services, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, when the prosecution submitted claims against citizens who acted against her and worked to remove inciteful posts.

The report quoted a senior Police officer from the National Headquarters as saying: "Every officer has a family. The moment an officer's name is revealed, terror takes over his immediate family. Remember that these officers were convicted; therefore, it's a rare case of shaming, which can harm the officers.

The officer added: "The prosecution shouldn't be dealing with the hierarchy of authority and bureaucracy, but instead should be acting for the safety and good name of the officers, who are public servants just like a prosecutor or a doctor."