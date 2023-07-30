Mumbai Police have increased security around the local Chabad House after pictures of the Jewish Community Center were found with terror suspects arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS). The suspects had allegedly conducted surveillance of the center in the Colaba section of Mumbai.

According to India Today, the Maharashtra ATS arrested Mohammed Imran Mohd Yunus Khan and Mohd Yunus Mohd Yakub Saki from Pune, a town about 120 KM southwest of Mumbai, a few days ago. According to the agency, the suspected terrorists were planning an attack in Rajasthan.

During the investigation, officials recovered two Google images of the Chabad House from the suspects. The ATS informed Mumbai Police officials about the photos, and subsequently, the South Region of Mumbai Police beefed up security and surveillance at the Chabad House. A security drill was also conducted in the area.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, Chabad World Assistance (CWA), the sect's security headquarters, established following the November 2008 terror attack on the Mumbai Chabad House, contacted the local Chabad emissary, Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky and instructed him on ways to deal with the threats.

On November 26, 2008, two Islamist attackers seized the Chabad House in Mumbai, holding those present hostage. During the incident, six hostages were murdered, including the center's coordinators, Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg, and his wife, Rivka, who was six months pregnant. An Indian nanny managed to rescue the couple's two-year-old son from the onslaught.