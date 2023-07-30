A man of about 40 years of age was arrested yesterday (Saturday) after attacking another man during Shabbat services at a Jerusalem synagogue and threatening worshipers with a dog and a farming hoe.

The incident began when the suspect entered a synagogue in the southern part of the city during services and attacked one of the worshipers, throwing objects at him and threatening to kill him.

Witnesses kept the two men apart. Later, the suspect returned to the synagogue, this time carrying the farming tool and bringing a pit bull dog breed, which he used to threaten the worshipers.

Police were summoned to the scene and arrested the suspect. The dog will be transferred to the veterinary service for further care.

A hearing will be held today (Sunday) to discuss the extension of the suspect's detention.