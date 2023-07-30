Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed reports that the US is putting more weight behind efforts to broker a normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia during the weekly Cabinet meeting today (Sunday).

"We're working on it," Netanyahu said of the normalization efforts.

Beginning with the judicial reform issue, Netanyahu said: "We will try to reach agreements, I hope our outstretched hand will not remain in the air, it is possible and necessary to reach agreements and a large majority of the public understands this simple truth."

"As for Nasrallah's bunker threats," Netanyahu said in response to the Hezbollah leader's boasts, "we are not impressed. On the day of truth he will find us standing together shoulder to shoulder. Nasrallah also knows that it is not worthwhile for him and Lebanon to put us to the test."

In a speech on Saturday, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, said: "This area will not calm down until the cancerous growth (Israel -ed.) is uprooted, and today the Palestinian people are walking the path of resistance and they are fighting."

Nasrallah also said that "the Palestinian people today believe more than before in (the path of) the resistance and they rely on it and the axis of the resistance in the region, they offer sacrifices and carry out the jihad with knives, explosives, guns and rocks."

In a direct threat to Netanyahu, Nasrallah said, "Beware of any stupid act, since the resistance will not fold or renounce its responsibility to protect or deter, and it will be ready for any option and to confront any mistake or stupid act."