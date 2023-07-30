A 50-story tower in Moscow was damaged in an explosion caused by a drone early Sunday morning. The explosion occurred between the fifth and sixth floors.

Russian authorities blamed the explosion on a Ukrainian drone and Russian media called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "war criminal" in response.

The drone attack was celebrated on Ukrainian social media. One user wrote: wrote: "In Russia, they enjoy saying that we imagine they are attacking us with drones. Now it's your turn bastards."

Russia has increasingly used drones in recent months against Ukraine, mostly Iranian-made drones which have caused extensive damage and loss of life.