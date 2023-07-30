The State Attorney's Office recently reviewed statements made by former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, in order to determine whether to open a criminal investigation against Olmert on suspicion of sedition.

The examination was conducted regarding two interviews that Olmert gave to television channels, in which he said that in opposition to the government's judicial reforms, "what is needed is to move to the next stage, the stage of war, and war is not waged with speeches."

The Israel Hayom newspaper reported that the investigation was closed, and the sedition charge was ruled out after Olmert clarified that his intention was to fight only within the limits of the law. It was revealed that the prosecutor's office is conducting another investigation regarding the statements of other senior officials, but the assessment now is that this investigation will also be shelved.

Olmert's statements were brought to the attention of the prosecutor's office through several sources, including in the letter of the 40 pilots, who demanded that the prosecutor's office and attorney general open a criminal investigation on suspicion of sedition against Olmert, Ehud Barak and others.

The investigation was conducted by Deputy State Attorney for special duties Alon Altman.