The New York Times reports that the Biden Administration discussed with the leaders of the opposition in Israel a situation in which they would agree to work together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia.

According to the report, in the talks held in recent days in Riyadh, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan talked about significant concessions that Israel would have to make towards the Palestinian Authority.

It was also reported that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is personally involved in the talks between the US and Saudi Arabia on the issue of normalization with Israel.

The Maariv newspaper reported this morning (Sunday) that while Likud is calling for talks with the opposition, at the same time they say that if they do not reach an agreement on the remaining parts of the coalition's planned judicial reforms - the legislative process will be accelerated and will be more aggressive.

A senior member of Likud told the newspaper: "The opposition has already learned from the voting on the law to reduce Reasonableness Standard that if it does not compromise, we know how to pass laws unilaterally and without softening them. They should know that this is exactly what will happen with the law on the composition of the judicial selection committee."

According to the official, "We have appealed for a broad agreement, but if the other side does not compromise and reach agreements with us - the coalition will not hesitate to pass the original version of the law determining the composition of the judicial selection committee, without softening and without reconciliation, just as Yariv Levin brought it at the beginning of the year and as the law was passed in its first reading."