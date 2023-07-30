A recent survey conducted by the Maagar Mochot Institute and published by Israel Hayom shows that a plurality of Israelis support the formation of a unity government.

According to the poll, 35% of Israelis want to see a unity government, 29% would prefer a fully right-wing government like the current government, and 27% would prefer a center-left government.

The survey also examined how Israelis rate the current government's performance on a range of issues.

On the issue of the cost of living, 79% of respondents gave the government negative marks, 13% were neither positive nor negative, and only eight percent were positive. Even among right-wing voters, 66% of Likud voters and 67% of United Torah Judaism voters gave the government negative marks on the issue.

On the issue of the divisions in Israeli society, 75% of respondents gave the government negative marks, compared to just 10% who view the government's performance on the issue favorably. 15% were neutral on the issue.

64% of respondents gave the government negative marks for its handling of the judicial reform issue, 13% were neutral, and 23% approve of the government's handling of the issue. However, coalition voters give the government higher marks, with 44% of Likud voters, 64% of Religious Zionism party and Otzma Yehudit voters, and 71% of Shas voters approving of the government's handling of the issue.

Half of UTJ voters disapprove of the government's handling of the judicial reform issue, largely because the coalition has not advanced legislation allowing haredi yeshiva students to defer their military service despite the party's support for the reforms.

On the issue of public trust in state institutions, the IDF still has the most trust with 73% trust In contrast, 60% expressed a low degree of trust in the government, the Knesset (57%), and the Israel Police (47%).

Israelis are divided on their level of trust in the Supreme Court, with 40% distrusting the court and 35% trusting the institution. The level of trust in the Supreme Court was lowest among coalition voters and highest among opposition voters.