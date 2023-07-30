Opposition leader Yair Lapid claimed on Saturday night that ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Yariv Levin prevented a compromise agreement that was reached in talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the watering down of the law to reduce the use of the reasonableness cause.

"Ben Gvir and Levin entered the room, banged on the table - and Netanyahu surrendered," Lapid said in an interview with Kan 11 News.

Lapid claimed that the agreement in question included protection for Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and that the goal of the agreement was to produce "a year and a half of calm" during which discussions would take place on the continuation of the legislation.

Lapid also commented on Netanyahu's interviews to US television networks late last week, stating that the interviews cause damage and claiming that Netanyahu is only giving these interviews in order "to buy himself two minutes of quiet".

In the interview, Lapid also commented on the threats of refusals to serve as a way of protesting the judicial reform and stressed that he opposes refusals, but on the other hand he also understands the reservists and the pilots who refuse to serve.

