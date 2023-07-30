The Likud party issued a response to statements by party MKs against the continuation of the legislation without broad consensus and makes it clear that this is not a rebellion.

"There is no rebellion in Likud. Everyone wants to reach agreements and one should make maximum effort to do so - but not give the veto to the other side. Contrary to the opinion of many, the Prime Minister passed the reasonableness standard, and contrary to the opinion of many, he also called for a halt until November in order to reach agreements. Prime Minister Netanyahu will work with all his might to lead the continuation of the legislation with broad agreements in the future as well, as much as possible."

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee Yuli Edelstein (Likud) came out against the unilateral legislation on Friday and said that he does not commit to supporting the new laws: "I announced one simple thing to those who need to know: Next time they will have to coordinate and talk with me from A to Z about all the laws related to the reform. How will it go up, when and in what form? Only then will I decide if I support or not. I want to know exactly what it will cost and then I will decide," said Edelstein.

MK Eli Dallal of the Likud also announced that from now on he will not lend his vote to a unilateral move on the part of the coalition. "From now on, only moves that will be achieved with a broad national consensus," he wrote.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) responded to the comments: "Perhaps some have forgotten, we have not forgotten: The people chose the right."