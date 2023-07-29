Warsaw, the capital of Poland, on Friday adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

With the move, the Polish capital became the latest in a host of capital cities in the world to adopt this definition, joining Washington, London, Berlin and Paris.

The Mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski, signed the declaration and handed it to Israel’s Ambassador to Poland, Yacov Livne.

“Good news. Warsaw became today one of the first capital cities to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism. The Polish government did the same in 2021. Thank you mayor Trzaskowski. Zero tolerance for Antisemitism and xenophobia!” tweeted Livne.

The IHRA working definition offers a comprehensive description of antisemitism in its various forms, including hatred and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial and, sometimes controversially, the way antisemitism relates to the ways criticism of Israel is expressed.

More than half the states in the US have adopted or endorsed the IHRA definition, plus the District of Columbia, either as legislation or as an educational standard.

Countries to have adopted the definition include Canada, Germany, Britain, Austria, Romania, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

In 2017, the European Parliament voted to adopt a resolution calling on member states and their institutions to apply the IHRA definition.

