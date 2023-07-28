* Translation by Yehoshua Siskin

1. From the destruction of Tisha B'Av, we come to the consolation of this Shabbat, which goes by the name of Shabbat Nachamu ("Shabbat of Comforting"), based on the words of the prophet Isaiah that open the haftarah: Nachamu, nachamu ami -- "Be comforted, be comforted my people." For the next seven weeks we will read haftarah verses of consolation from Isaiah..

2. Rav Ko4ok (1865-1935), the first Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi of modern Israel, described the mission of our generation as follows: "Presently, the comforting of Israel is our greatest and holiest obligation." We need voices that comfort, reassure, strengthen, unite, and heal. This is the greatest and the holiest task of these times.

3. This week's Torah portion is Va'etchanan (I entreated). Moshe Rabbeinu continues his farewell speech to the nation of Israel. He repeats the Ten Commandments, articulates the words of the Shema, and speaks of "a land flowing with milk and honey."

4. After Tisha B'Av (the 9th of Av), the 15th of Av arrives this coming week on Wednesday. It is a day of deep connection and love and, following a period of mourning, opens a season of weddings and rejoicing.

Shabbat shalom.