To view all the Torah Lessons,Click Here



Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon

Written by: Yaakov Karmon

In Parashat Va'etchanan, Moshe Rabbeinu describes how he prayed to G-d to allow him to enter the west side of the Jordan River.

Question

Why was it so important for Moshe Rabbeinu to enter the west side of the Jordan River?

Answer

There are two sanctities; the sanctity of the Shechina and that of mitzvot; the Shechina is limited to western Eretz Yisrael, while that of the,mitzvot, applies on both sides of the Jordan.

To watch the Torah Lesson,Click Here

To view all the Mishna Lessons, Click Here

Presented By: Avrum Leeder

Written by: Yehuda Gold

The mishna in Taanit teaches: "On Tisha b’Av it was decreed the Israelites would not enter the Land of Israel, and the First &Second Temples were destroyed."

Question

Why was the punishment for the sin of the Spies more severe than the sin of the Golden Calf?

Answer

Rabbi Ya’akov Emden explains: “For Israel is God’s portion and the Land is His portion; Torah depends upon both, God’s nation and God’s Land. One who abandons either abandons both”.

To watch the Mishna Lesson, Click Here