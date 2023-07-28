Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) believes that the State of Israel needs a national unity government, and will work towards this end, even if it means that he has to resign his position, Yediot Aharonot reported.

Such a unity government would include the National Unity party led by MK Benny Gantz, as well as Yesh Atid led by MK Yair Lapid. These parties would replace the Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties.

Yediot Aharonot noted that Gallant will continue working toward this goal, even if he must resign his position as Defense Minister in order to do so.

"In the situation which has been created in the defense system, the healthcare system, the judiciary, the relationship with the US government, in the city streets - this is the appropriate step to take," the article concluded.

Last Friday, it was reported that Gallant is working "in every way" in order to promote "broad consensus" on the Reasonableness Standard Bill, which would limit the use of the judicial doctrine of reasonableness.

He added that his goal is to "prevent harm to Israel's security and keep the IDF out of the political controversy."